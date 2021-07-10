Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.28 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,001 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.