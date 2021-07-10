Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $20,507,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.