Callisto Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,666.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $59,666.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.61 or 0.06260844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

