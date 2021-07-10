Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 164,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

