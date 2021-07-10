Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.48. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 8,074 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

