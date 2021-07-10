Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 316,543 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

