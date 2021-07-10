Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.90.

WEED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 603,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.47. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.