Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 74.80 ($0.98). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 22,473 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £83.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

