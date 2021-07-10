Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $222,155.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.39 or 0.00883983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044618 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

