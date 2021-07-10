Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.14 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036085 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00265757 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038191 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

