CargoX (CXO) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $43.61 million and approximately $25,435.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00876595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005284 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

