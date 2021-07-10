Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.23. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $112.56 and a 1 year high of $197.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

