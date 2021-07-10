Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 237,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

