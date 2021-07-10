Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.93 ($21.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.90.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

