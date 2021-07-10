Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS opened at $13.01 on Friday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.