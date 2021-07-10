Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0904 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Casper has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.80 or 1.00158864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00934712 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,204,371,147 coins and its circulating supply is 801,836,729 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

