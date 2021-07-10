CBC.network (CBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $158,966.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, CBC.network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $158,966.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044219 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

