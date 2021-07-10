CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $10,134.98 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $10,134.98 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

