Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report sales of $32.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.72 million to $33.91 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $131.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDR. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CDR opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

