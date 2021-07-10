Centaur (CNTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.41 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $743,302.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

