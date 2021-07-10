Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £60.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

