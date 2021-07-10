Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 35,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

