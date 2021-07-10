Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52.90 ($0.69). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 52.38 ($0.68), with a volume of 7,254,396 shares trading hands.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

