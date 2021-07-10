Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 246,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Cerus worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cerus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cerus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $902.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

