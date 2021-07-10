ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

