Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.
NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 227,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,552. The firm has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.
