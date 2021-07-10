Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 227,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,552. The firm has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

