Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

