Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.61.
In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
