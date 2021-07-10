Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

MRNA opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

