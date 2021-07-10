Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.