Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Increased by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 284.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 4.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 595,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,681,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.24.

Charter Communications stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $736.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.87 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

