ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. ChartEx has a market cap of $279,140.46 and $7,457.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

