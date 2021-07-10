Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.70% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

