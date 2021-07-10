CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits Market Cap of $381,953.75

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $381,953.75 and approximately $5,070.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

