CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $388,638.71 and approximately $9,039.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00117014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.74 or 1.00218187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00944929 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

