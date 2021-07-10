Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post $407.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $854.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

