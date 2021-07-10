Chimpion Market Cap Achieves $69.04 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00006422 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $69.04 million and approximately $529,560.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.55 or 0.00881071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

