Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $80.33 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and approximately $78.69 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00875670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.