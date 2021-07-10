Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.85 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Chromia has a market cap of $72.10 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00875979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005390 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

