Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $36.47. 54,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,805. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 2.18.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.