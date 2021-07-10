CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.75 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,030. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

