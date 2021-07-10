CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF remained flat at $$34.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

