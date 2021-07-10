CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF remained flat at $$34.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.
About Richelieu Hardware
Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.