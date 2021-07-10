Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Set at $85.79 by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a $85.79 target price by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

CRUS traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,440. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

