Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of MRW stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). 9,489,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.23. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

