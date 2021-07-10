Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,722 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vroom by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vroom by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

VRM stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.