Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,566 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 445.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $50,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $32,490,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $29,360,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

