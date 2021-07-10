Citigroup Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $313.07 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.