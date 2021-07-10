Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 276,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Puxin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Puxin by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 302,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Puxin by 11,585.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 181,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puxin by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 115,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puxin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 246,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NEW stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin Limited has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

