Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 112,500 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,250,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTSU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.