Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of CIM opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.