Citigroup Inc. Buys 116,511 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 356.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,511 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

